Democratic Congresswoman Denies ‘Intentionally’ Liking Tweet Comparing Daily Caller Reporter To Nazi Informant

Democratic New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney denied “proactively or intentionally” liking a tweet comparing a Daily Caller reporter to a Nazi informant Friday.

The Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers tweeted a photo from a source Thursday of Maloney riding the Acela train without a mask. Rodgers noted Friday morning that Maloney had liked a response to the tweet that said: “You are the type of person who would have sent the Nazis the location of Jews in hiding. RAT.”

“Pretty disturbing @RepMaloney liked this tweet after I tweeted out this photo of her,” Rodgers said in a tweet. (RELATED: Over A Year Into The Pandemic, Politicians Are Still Getting Caught Ignoring Their Own COVID Restrictions)

Maloney denied “intentionally” liking the tweet, calling it “disgusting.” (RELATED: These Democratic Leaders Spurned Their Own COVID-19 Rules To Attend The Inauguration)

“Neither I or my staff proactively or intentionally liked that disgusting tweet,” the congresswoman replied to Rodgers on Friday.

Neither I or my staff proactively or intentionally liked that disgusting tweet. I do not stand for that type of language. As soon as I was made aware that my account was recorded as “liking” it, I removed it. — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) May 21, 2021

“I do not stand for that type of language,” she continued. “As soon as I was made aware that my account was recorded as ‘liking’ it, I removed it. Additionally, regarding your original tweet; I was reading on my phone and my glasses were fogging up, but you were right: I should have had my mask on.”

She did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Amtrak’s policy requires that “all customers and employees to wear a mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose, fits snugly against the side of the face, and secures under the chin at all times while onboard trains and in stations, regardless of vaccination status or state or local laws.”

The New York Democrat has frequently emphasized the importance of wearing masks in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases.

“Masks work. Period,” she tweeted in August 2020. “Despite Republican’s efforts to convince the American public otherwise, science has proven that wearing masks WILL help reduce the spread of #COVID19. I’m proud to join @RepAdamSchiff’s legislation to provide masks to those who need them.”

???? ATTN NYers: Masks help stop the spread of #COVID19. More info here about new mask standards and finding the right one that will keep you safe and healthy.https://t.co/zVdDlxdp9a — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) February 23, 2021 This is what happens when you stay safe, wear your mask, and follow the advice of experts #NYSTRONG. https://t.co/CYjh4ys7X6 — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) August 23, 2020

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.