REPORT: Multiple Teams Might Still Be Interested In Trading For Deshaun Watson

There are reportedly multiple teams still interested in trading for Deshaun Watson.

According to Fansided, there are three teams that might still be interested in the embattled Houston Texans quarterback. Watson is currently facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Faces A New Lawsuit, Is Accused Of Ejaculating On A Woman’s Hand https://t.co/5LmBujcNaX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2021

Citing conversations with multiple NFL executives, the Raiders, Washington and the Dolphins are all believed to possibly still be in the mix for the dual-threat gunslinger, but the odds of a massive deal being offered at this point are pretty low.

Deshaun Watson is working out. He posts on social media (IG story) for the first time since March 16 – the evening he released his statement that he was aware of a lawsuit & he looked forward to clearing his name. #NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/RmZv2deRHn — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 19, 2021

I’d be pretty surprised if a team attempted to trade for Watson as long as there are lawsuits hanging over his head.

Remember, we have no guarantee right now that he’s even going to play in 2021. Roger Goodell doesn’t need criminal charges to suspend him.

If a team traded for Watson and then he got suspended, it’d be a gigantic waste. It’s simply too risky right now.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

Anything is possible, but I’d be absolutely stunned if a trade for Watson happens this season. I’d be straight-up shocked.