REPORT: Multiple Teams Might Still Be Interested In Trading For Deshaun Watson

There are reportedly multiple teams still interested in trading for Deshaun Watson.

According to Fansided, there are three teams that might still be interested in the embattled Houston Texans quarterback. Watson is currently facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Citing conversations with multiple NFL executives, the Raiders, Washington and the Dolphins are all believed to possibly still be in the mix for the dual-threat gunslinger, but the odds of a massive deal being offered at this point are pretty low.

I’d be pretty surprised if a team attempted to trade for Watson as long as there are lawsuits hanging over his head.

Remember, we have no guarantee right now that he’s even going to play in 2021. Roger Goodell doesn’t need criminal charges to suspend him.

If a team traded for Watson and then he got suspended, it’d be a gigantic waste. It’s simply too risky right now.

Anything is possible, but I’d be absolutely stunned if a trade for Watson happens this season. I’d be straight-up shocked.