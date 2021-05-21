Epstein Guards Cop To Falsifying Prison Logs, Cut Deal With Feds To Avoid Doing Time

The two Bureau of Prisons workers who were on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein took his own life have admitted to falsifying prison documents, The Associated Press reported.

In addition to that revelation, authorities said Friday that Tova Noel and Michael Thomas had reached a deal with federal prosecutors to avoid jail time, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: ‘This Guy Saves Countries’: Joy Behar Blows Off Bill Gates’ ‘Personal Peccadilloes’ — Like Ties To Epstein)

Noel and Thomas were charged with lying on official prison forms when they originally claimed to have made the required rounds and prisoner checks. Instead, prosecutors said, the two had shopped online and sleeping through their shift on the August 2019 night that Epstein died. The New York City medical examiner’s office ruled the financier and convicted pedophile’s death a suicide.

Noel and Thomas will not serve prison time but will be under supervised release in addition to performing 100 hours of community service and cooperation with the Justice Department’s probe that is still ongoing, according to The AP.