Actress Glenn Close Opens Up About Growing Up In A ‘Cult,’ Says It ‘Psychologically Traumatized’ Her

Actress Glenn Close opened up about growing up in a “cult” and how it affected her mentally during Apple TV’s latest series “The Me You Can’t See.”

“It’s astounding that something you go through at such a young stage in your life still has such a potential to be destructive,” Close told host Oprah Winfrey during the show, Page Six noted Friday.

“I think that’s childhood trauma, because of the devastation, emotional and psychological, of the cult … I am psychologically traumatized,” she added.

Close revealed her family spent 15 years involved with the alleged “cult” Moral Re-Armament. When she was a child, her father moved the family to the “cult” headquarters in Switzerland, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Lady Gaga Reveals She Got Pregnant After Being Raped By Producer By 19)

“It was basically a cult,” Close told Winfrey. “Everyone spouted the same things, and there’s a lot of rules, a lot of control. Because of how we were raised, anything you thought you’d do for yourself was considered selfish. We never went on any vacations or had any collective memories of stuff other than what we went through, which was really awful.”

Close admitted she thinks her involvement in the alleged cult affected her relationships.

“I have not been successful in my relationships and finding a permanent partner, and I’m sorry about that,” Close reportedly said. “I think it’s our natural state to be connected like that. I don’t think you ever change your trigger points, but at least you can be aware of them, and at least you can maybe avoid situations that might make you vulnerable, especially in relationships.”

“It’s probably why we all have our dogs!” she jokingly added.

Winfrey and Prince Harry’s show, “The Me You Can’t See,” premiered Thursday.