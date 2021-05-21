Greta Thunberg Fires Back At China For Fat-Shaming Her

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg blasted a Chinese state-owned media’s article, claiming it had fat-shamed her.

“Being fat-shamed by Chinese state owned media is a pretty weird experience even by my standards. But it’s definitely going on my resume” Thunberg wrote in a Friday tweet.

The May 15 China Daily article took aim at Thunberg, not only by accusing her of anti-China bias, but also by mocking her physical appearance, according to Vice.

Tang Ge, the author of the piece, labelled Thunberg an “environmental princess” and made fun of her for gaining weight. (RELATED: Greta Thunberg Skipping UN Climate Conference Over Vaccine Inequality)

“Although she claims to be vegetarian, judging from the results of her growth, her carbon emissions are actually not low,” Ge reportedly wrote, according to The Independent.

The article has since been actively shared in Chinese media, where users slammed Thunberg for “double standards,” pointing out her lack of criticism of Japan’s plan to release wastewater from the failed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

The teenage climate activist previously shared an article May 7 about the high carbon emission rates in China, saying that the country needed to make drastic changes.

Yes, China is still categorized as a developing nation by WTO, they manufacture a lot of our products and so on.

“Yes, China is still categorized as a developing nation by WTO, they manufacture a lot of our products and so on. But that’s of course no excuse for ruining future and present living conditions,” Thunberg wrote at the time.

“We can’t solve the climate crisis unless China drastically changes course,” she added.