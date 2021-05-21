As Slew Of Progressives Push Back Against Israel, Biden Declares That His Party ‘Still Supports’ Country

President Joe Biden said Friday that he believes the Democratic Party “still supports Israel,” despite a slew of progressives declaring otherwise throughout the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Biden has staunchly supported Israel for years and “conveyed unwavering support” for the country during a May 12 call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a readout of the call from the White House. Meanwhile, progressive Democrats within the party, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, have condemned Israel and the president’s support for the country.

Despite the infighting, Biden reiterated his support for Israel after joint press conference with H.E. Moon Jae-in, the President of the Republic of Korea, and claimed the party is not splintered on this issue. The Israel-Gaza conflict ended with a ceasefire that began early Friday morning in the region.

“There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel,” Biden said when a reporter asked about the “shift” among Democrats on the country. “Period.” (RELATED: White House Says Its Message For Democrats Sparring With Biden On Israel Is To ‘Step Back From Politics For A Moment’)

“And I think that my party still supports Israel,” he said shortly after. “Let’s get something straight here. Until the region says unequivocally they acknowledge the right of Israel to exist as an independent Jewish state, there will be no peace.”

WATCH:

Biden continued on to say the ceasefire came within 11 days because he doesn’t “talk about what” he tells “people in private.” He noted that he didn’t speak publicly about specifics regarding his negotiations with Netanyahu and assured reporters that he is “praying this ceasefire will hold.”

“When he gives me his word, I take him at his word,” Biden said regarding the Israeli prime minister, adding that he does believe in helping the innocent people in Gaza that were “collateral damage” during this feud. “He’s never broken his word to me.”

Although progressive Democrats are against the country, others, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have echoed Biden’s support.