Lady Gaga Reveals She Got Pregnant After Being Raped By A Producer At 19

Musician Lady Gaga revealed she got pregnant after being raped by a producer during Oprah Winfrey’s latest Apple TV+ Series “The Me You Can’t See.”

“I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,'” Lady Gaga recalled during the Apple TV+ series, People magazine noted Friday. “And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I — I don’t even remember.”

Lady Gaga says rape as teenager left her pregnant and caused ‘psychotic break’ https://t.co/FvmKntrnbh — The Guardian (@guardian) May 21, 2021

Gaga also detailed what she described as a "total psychotic break" that she experienced years after her alleged rape.

“First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb,” Gaga recalled, the outlet noted. “And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner at my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”

Gaga first revealed she’d been raped back in 2014, Page Six reported.

“I wasn’t willing to admit that anything had happened,” Gaga said at the time, according to USA Today. “I didn’t tell anybody. I didn’t tell myself for the longest time.”