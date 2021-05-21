Mel Kiper Says Tim Tebow Is Treating The NFL Like A Hobby

Mel Kiper thinks Tim Tebow isn’t taking the NFL seriously.

The former Denver Broncos quarterback and first round pick was inked to a deal Thursday morning with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the reactions have been as predictably stupid as expected. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of all the stupid, race-baiting things a person could say, comparing Tim Tebow getting back into the NFL to George Floyd being killed is right at the top of the list. This insane outrage nonsense has to end. https://t.co/PhuHyFkSIU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 20, 2021

You can now add ESPN’s Mel Kiper to the list of people who are overreacting to Tim Tebow getting another shot in the NFL.

“You can’t treat the NFL like a hobby, it’s a full time job,” Kiper said during an ESPN appearance as he seemed to criticize the fact he’s back in the league at the age of 33.

I really don’t understand why people are so triggered by Tebow returning to the NFL. I predicted this would happen, but I also hoped that I would be wrong.

There’s no reason for people to be so triggered.

He’s treating the NFL like a hobby? I somehow find that damn hard to believe. He’s reportedly in great shape, and he looked jacked at training camp.

I’d say it’s clear that he’s putting in the work.

TEBOW TIME???????? | News4Jax spotted Tim Tebow walking from the Jaguars stadium to the practice fields wearing a #85 jersey this morning. WJXT4 Scott Johnson has the first glimpse at noon. https://t.co/kiyu9gOjDw pic.twitter.com/5SQO5OJQSR — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 20, 2021

I hope like hell he’s a success just to shut these people up. I’d love to see it, and make sure to check out my thoughts on this situation from my Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

This nonsense about Tebow just needs to end.