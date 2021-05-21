Prince Harry Says He Would ‘Drink A Week’s Worth In One Day’ Over Mother’s Death

Prince Harry stated that he took drugs, drank heavily and had multiple panic attacks while dealing with his mother’s death and the pressure of royal life.

In an interview for an Apple TV+ documentary, Prince Harry discussed mental health with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, according to CNN. He began by talking about the death of his mother Princess Diana, saying that he was “so angry with what happened to her” when he was 12 years old and that very few people ever discussed her death around him. (RELATED: Princes Blast BBC Over Journalist Deceiving Princess Diana, Harry Says She ‘Lost Her Life Because Of This’.

Harry also explained that “28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life” and that he drank heavily. “I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night … And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something,” he told Winfrey.

“I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling,” he said.

Harry and his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, left the royal family as working royals in 2020 and have since started to open up about their personal lives. Harry previously said that being working royal was “destroying” his mental health, according to CNN.

“The Me You Can’t See” will be released Friday on Apple TV+ and also features Glenn Close, DeMar DeRozan and Lady Gaga, according to CNN.