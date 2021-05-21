REPORT: People In England Need To Drink 124 Pints Each In Order To Save The Country’s Pub Industry

Adults in England need to drink a ton of alcohol in order to save the country’s pub industry.

According to the Daily Star, finance experts predict that people will have to drink 124 pints each in order to boost the booze industry in the country following coronavirus lockdowns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That would inject more than $31 billion into the bar industry in England.

Alright, I feel like we need to send some brave Americans over to England to help with the efforts to save their bars.

It’s like WWII before the USA officially entered the war and we sent pilots over to assist. Now, England needs our help again, and it’s time to answer the call.

We will not let one of our greatest allies watch as their bars go under. Not if there’s something that can be done about it.

If the British need volunteers during this crisis to step up and sacrifice by having a few drinks, then I’ll volunteer with a smile on my face.

As for America, we can’t ever let ourselves get in a situation like this. If drinking beer is what is required to save the nation, then count me in. Say no more! I will enlist in that fight immediately!

Summer is right around the corner, and that means I’ll be drinking beer anyways. I might as well put it to good use.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Do your duty, gentlemen! Drink a few beers!