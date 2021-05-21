Editorial

REPORT: Tyson Fury Will Fight Deontay Wilder July 24

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury celebrates his win by TKO in the seventh round against Deontay Wilder in the Heavyweight bout for Wilder's WBC and Fury's lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tyson Fury will reportedly strap on the gloves against Deontay Wilder in July.

According to ESPN, Wilder and Fury will fight for the third time July 24. The split is expected to be 60-40 in favor of Tyson Fury, according to ESPN’s Mark Kriegel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fury was scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua August 14 in Saudi Arabia, but an arbitrator ruled Fury owes Wilder a third fight.

Now, it looks like the Joshua fight will have to be pushed back to a later date.

This is kind of disappointing. I don’t think there’s any chance Fury loses this fight to Wilder. I’d be absolutely shocked if he did.

He destroyed him during their second bout after earning a draw in the first fight. We have no reason to believe it’ll be different July 24.

We want the Joshua fight, and I want Fury to just roll him in Saudi Arabia. I think it’s going to be a hell of a time.

I guess we’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.