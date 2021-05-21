REPORT: Tyson Fury Will Fight Deontay Wilder July 24

Tyson Fury will reportedly strap on the gloves against Deontay Wilder in July.

According to ESPN, Wilder and Fury will fight for the third time July 24. The split is expected to be 60-40 in favor of Tyson Fury, according to ESPN’s Mark Kriegel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From me and @MarkKriegel: Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder have agreed to terms for a third fight: https://t.co/lIYL5kN3XG — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) May 21, 2021

Fury was scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua August 14 in Saudi Arabia, but an arbitrator ruled Fury owes Wilder a third fight.

Now, it looks like the Joshua fight will have to be pushed back to a later date.

I have confirmed via multiple sources that the arbitrator, retired federal judge Daniel Weinstein, has ruled in Deontay Wilder’s favor in case with Tyson Fury. In the opinion, he writes Fury must face Wilder a 3rd time before Sept. 15 unless parties make a deal otherwise. (more) — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) May 17, 2021

It doesn’t necessarily mean the Fury-Joshua fight is dead. It means Wilder and Fury/AJ could make a deal for him to take step-aside money (a lot of it!) and perhaps get a written promise the winner would face Wilder next. It is a very fluid situation. — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) May 17, 2021

This is kind of disappointing. I don’t think there’s any chance Fury loses this fight to Wilder. I’d be absolutely shocked if he did.

He destroyed him during their second bout after earning a draw in the first fight. We have no reason to believe it’ll be different July 24.

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! ????#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

We want the Joshua fight, and I want Fury to just roll him in Saudi Arabia. I think it’s going to be a hell of a time.

Tyson Fury has defeated Deontay Wilder. His plans after the fight involve a lot of cocaine and hookers. pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2020

I guess we’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.