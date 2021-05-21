Scarlett Johansson Slimed On Zoom While Accepting MTV Award

Actress Scarlett Johansson was surprised with a little slime while accepting her MTV award Sunday.

Johansson’s husband Colin Jost did the sliming and the actress didn’t seem too happy about it. After the sliming, she turned and gave him a dirty look.

There was a behind-the-scenes shot shared on Twitter and Jost looks pretty happy about his sliming moment.

Johannson won MTV’s Generational Award. (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Made A Trip To The Police Station Amid A Paparazzi Scare)

“This award is made possible by all of you, in fact and it’s because of that that it’s so meaningful to me,” Johansson said in her speech.

“The highly coveted ‘Generation Award’ celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names,” MTV said in a statement, People magazine noted.

Other actors who have won the award include Reese Witherspoon, Jim Carrey, Will Smith, Chris Pratt, Sandra Bullock and Robert Downey Jr.

That’s a pretty impressive list of celebrities to join. Johansson definitely deserved to join. She’s a great actress and has proven herself among the big shots in Hollywood. I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next.