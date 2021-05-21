World

Deranged Student Stabs Teacher In Neck During Class In Russia

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 05: Pupils at Williamwood High School sit prelim exams on February 5, 2010 in Glasgow, Scotland As the UK gears up for one of the most hotly contested general elections in recent history it is expected that that the economy, immigration, the NHS and education are likely to form the basis of many of the debates. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Note: School pictured is not the school in the story.

A 17-year-old student in Russia, who has yet to be named, targeted and stabbed a teacher Friday, according to Newsweek.

Witnesses said that the student walked into the classroom during a class, took the knife out of his bag and stabbed the teacher in the throat, according to Newsweek. The student was reportedly detained by a security guard after the attack. The school did not have a functioning metal detector. 

“Witnesses are being questioned … the circumstances of the incidents are being established, including the motive, reasons and conditions that led to the carrying-out of the crime,” Russian’s Regional Investigative Committee said in a statement Friday. 

The Perm department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the student had “committed illegal acts against the teacher, using an object similar to a knife.” (RELATED: Georgia Middle School Student Allegedly Stabs Teacher With 8-Inch Butcher Knife)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: An empty classroom is seen at Hollywood High School on August 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. With over 734,000 enrolled students, the Los Angeles Unified School District is the largest public school system in California and the 2nd largest public school district in the United States. With the advent of COVID-19, blended learning, or combined online and classroom learning, will become the norm for the coming school year. School pictured is not the school in the story. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The victim is Lyudmila Ishmeneva, 74, a physics teacher at the school. Ishmeneva was reportedly nationally recognized for her work and had the title of “Honored Teacher of the Russian Federation.” The victim is in “moderately severe” condition, according to Newsweek. 

Classes have been canceled and students have access to counseling. 