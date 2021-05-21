Deranged Student Stabs Teacher In Neck During Class In Russia

A 17-year-old student in Russia, who has yet to be named, targeted and stabbed a teacher Friday, according to Newsweek.

Witnesses said that the student walked into the classroom during a class, took the knife out of his bag and stabbed the teacher in the throat, according to Newsweek. The student was reportedly detained by a security guard after the attack. The school did not have a functioning metal detector.

“Witnesses are being questioned … the circumstances of the incidents are being established, including the motive, reasons and conditions that led to the carrying-out of the crime,” Russian’s Regional Investigative Committee said in a statement Friday.

The Perm department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the student had “committed illegal acts against the teacher, using an object similar to a knife.” (RELATED: Georgia Middle School Student Allegedly Stabs Teacher With 8-Inch Butcher Knife)

The victim is Lyudmila Ishmeneva, 74, a physics teacher at the school. Ishmeneva was reportedly nationally recognized for her work and had the title of “Honored Teacher of the Russian Federation.” The victim is in “moderately severe” condition, according to Newsweek.

Classes have been canceled and students have access to counseling.