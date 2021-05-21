Editorial

The Top Five Selling Items On NFLShop.com Are All Tim Tebow Items

JACKSONVILLE, FL - APRIL 24: Tim Tebow is seen by the octagon during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL is already selling a bunch of merchandise.

According to Adam Schefter, the top five selling items on NFLShop.com as of Friday morning are all related to Tim Tebow and the Jaguars. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It appears the top selling item is a Nike black alternative Tim Tebow Game jersey.

So, do we think people are excited about Tim Tebow getting another shot in the NFL or do we think people are excited? I think the answer is an overwhelming yes.

It only took a single day before he started dominating NFLShop.com with sales of his jersey and more.

 

The NFL is a business at the end of the day, and Tim Tebow is outstanding for business. That’s just a fact, and you’re kidding yourself if you think otherwise.

I was middle of the road about whether or not Tebow would make it to week one. However, at this point, the Jags aren’t cutting a guy that is already making this kind of money.

It’s going to be a blast to see how he does!