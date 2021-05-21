The Top Five Selling Items On NFLShop.com Are All Tim Tebow Items

Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL is already selling a bunch of merchandise.

According to Adam Schefter, the top five selling items on NFLShop.com as of Friday morning are all related to Tim Tebow and the Jaguars. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It appears the top selling item is a Nike black alternative Tim Tebow Game jersey.

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all….Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

So, do we think people are excited about Tim Tebow getting another shot in the NFL or do we think people are excited? I think the answer is an overwhelming yes.

It only took a single day before he started dominating NFLShop.com with sales of his jersey and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

The NFL is a business at the end of the day, and Tim Tebow is outstanding for business. That’s just a fact, and you’re kidding yourself if you think otherwise.

I was middle of the road about whether or not Tebow would make it to week one. However, at this point, the Jags aren’t cutting a guy that is already making this kind of money.

TEBOW TIME???????? | News4Jax spotted Tim Tebow walking from the Jaguars stadium to the practice fields wearing a #85 jersey this morning. WJXT4 Scott Johnson has the first glimpse at noon. https://t.co/kiyu9gOjDw pic.twitter.com/5SQO5OJQSR — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 20, 2021

It’s going to be a blast to see how he does!