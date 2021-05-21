Tulsi Gabbard Demands Chicago Mayor Resign For ‘Blatant Anti-White Racism’

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard accused Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot of “blatant anti-white racism” Friday for only granting one-on-one interviews to “black and brown” reporters.

“Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent,” Gabbard, a fellow Democrat, said. “I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation.” (RELATED: Latino Reporter Refuses To Interview Lori Lightfoot After She Decided To Only Give Interviews To Black, Brown Journalists)

“Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white,” Gabbard, who is Samoan, added.

The Chicago mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. Lightfoot announced earlier this week that she is “prioritizing media requests from POC reporters” as she commemorates “the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city.” (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Giving Interviews Only To Journalists Of Color)

“This is an imbalance that needs to change,” Lightfoot tweeted. “Chicago is a world-class city. Our local media should reflect the multiple cultures that comprise it.”

“We must be intentional about doing better,” she continued. “I believed that when running for office. I stand on this belief now. It’s time for the newsrooms to do better and build teams that reflect the make-up of our city.”

As ⁦@chicagosmayor⁩ reaches her two year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews – only to Black or Brown journalists pic.twitter.com/PAUsacD9Gj — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) May 18, 2021

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF regarding Gabbard’s call for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to condemn Lightfoot’s “blatant anti-white racism.”

