School District Shoots Down Critical Race Theory After Heated Debate

Cherokee County School Board in Georgia voted to not adopt critical race theory as part of its curriculum on Thursday evening, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies. Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called the theory divisive and anti-American, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. (RELATED: ‘You Can Put Lipstick On A Pig And It’s Still A Pig’: DeSantis Promises To End Critical Race Theory)

“Over the last several weeks, I have heard from parents, students, administrators, and educators across our state who are extremely concerned about the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Georgia,” Kemp wrote. “Like me, they are alarmed this divisive and anti-American curriculum is gaining favor in Washington, D.C. and in some states around the country.”

Today, I wrote a letter to the State Board of Education opposing critical race theory in our schools. This divisive, anti-American agenda has no place in Georgia classrooms. pic.twitter.com/iDFFUmge0n — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 20, 2021

After the vote, many parents said they were left confused by the outcome based on how the question was worded, MSN reported.

Bailey Katzenstein, a parent in the district, claimed the people on the school board also had problems with how the question was worded and cited two abstentions as evidence, Channel 2 Action News reported.

“The board didn’t even know how to vote. He literally said, ‘I’m confused by the wording of the question, of the motion. I don’t know if I’m supposed to vote for it or against it based on the way it was worded,” said Katzenstein.