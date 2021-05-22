Manny Pacquiao Will Fight Errol Spence Jr. In Las Vegas August 21

Manny Pacquiao will step into the ring against Errol Spence Jr. in August.

The legendary boxer announced late Friday afternoon that he’ll fight Spence in Las Vegas August 21. It’ll be his first fight since he fought and beat Keith Thurman in the summer of 2019. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a very interesting decision by Pacquiao. Spence is more than a decade younger, is undefeated and a force to be reckoned with.

Pacquiao is 42 and his best days are absolutely behind him. That’s not to say the dude isn’t still legit, but let’s not pretend he’s in his prime.

Why would he want to step into the ring against a guy much younger and likely much better? That sounds like a great way to get tuned up in front of the whole country.

Hopefully, he doesn’t get hurt, but this situation seems like a recipe for disaster.

I guess that we’ll all find out August 21 in Las Vegas!