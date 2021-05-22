Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Ocasio-Cortez A ‘Terrorist’ — ‘Responsible For Attacks On Jewish People’

Republican Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “terrorist” and said she was “responsible for attacks on Jewish people” in a tweet Saturday.

“.@AOC you’re responsible for attacks on Jewish people bc of your hate-Israel stance against Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorists Hamas, calling Israel an apartheid state, & supporting terrorists groups. Aligning yourself with terrorists means your a terrorist,” said Green in a tweet.

This isn’t the first time that Green and Ocasio-Cortez have been caught in a feud. Green previously issued a “direct challenge” to debate Ocasio-Cortez on the Green New Deal and Ocasio-Cortez has previously stated that Green is “deeply unwell.” (RELATED: ‘You Never Knew What You’re Going To See’: Reporter Watches As Marjorie Taylor Greene Confronts Ocasio-Cortez, Demands Answers)

This latest shot at Ocasio-Cortez was in response to a tweet by the Democratic congresswoman saying, “We will never, ever tolerate antisemitism here in NY or anywhere in the world. The recent surge attacks is horrifying. We stand with our Jewish communities in condemning this violence.”

Attacks on Jewish people have escalated nationwide as the conflict between Israel and Palestine has continued to intensify. A Jewish man was beaten in broad day light in Times Square in New York Friday and a Pro-Palestinian group attacked Jewish people outside of a Los Angeles Restaurant Thursday.