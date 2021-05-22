Wisconsin Vs. Notre Dame At Lambeau Field Has Officially Been Rescheduled

Wisconsin and Notre Dame will play at Lambeau Field at some point in the future.

The two football powerhouses were slated to meet at the home of the Green Bay Packers during the 2020 season, but the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it’s officially back on the books. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’ve got it rescheduled. We’ll announce that soon. Notre Dame was able to clear a date, we were able to clear a date and make things happen. We’re going to play that,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a recent radio appearance, according to Fighting Irish Wire.

This game needs to happen, and I’m glad that it’s back on the books. I was incredibly excited for it during the 2020 campaign, and was really disappointed when the game got called off.

Now, we’ll play Notre Dame this season at Soldier Field and a second time in the near future at Lambeau Field.

If you’re not pumped for this series between ND and Wisconsin, then you’re just not a real college football fan. It’s that simple.

Hopefully, when it’s all said and done, we’re 2-0 against the Fighting Irish. Fans would just love to see it!