Bill Gates Reportedly Spotted With Wedding Band Despite Divorce Announcement

Bill Gates was reportedly seen in New York City wearing his wedding ring despite announcing his divorce weeks prior, according to the New York Post.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they were getting a divorce in early May on Twitter. However, Gates was spotted leaving a hotel in New York Saturday and was wearing his ring, according to the New York Post.

Bill Gates spotted out for first time since divorce announcement https://t.co/nWBnL8uH99 pic.twitter.com/IwG5368G1c — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2021

He was also seen at a restaurant Saturday with a young woman who is likely his daughter Phoebe, 18, the New York Post reported.

This was the first time Gates was seen in public since announcing his divorce. For weeks prior, he had been staying at an exclusive golf club in Indian Wells, California, according to the New York Post.

Gates also joined US Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark virtually for an interview Wednesday. Gates can be seen wearing his wedding band in the video, the New York Post reported.

Allegations that Gates made advances on female co-workers at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation surfaced just before his trip to New York, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: ‘This Guy Saves Countries’: Joy Behar Blows Off Bill Gates’ Personal Peccadilloes- Like Ties To Epstein)

Gates reportedly admitted to having an affair with one of his Microsoft employees 20 years ago. The employee sent a letter to the company’s board in 2019 explaining her relationship with Gates.

She urged the company to hire a law firm to conduct an investigation, according to the New York Post. Gates resigned from the board before the investigation was finished.