2 Jewish Boys Beaten After Refusing To Repeat ‘Anti-Jewish Statements,’ Police Say, Before Rescue By Anonymous Driver

Two Jewish teens were allegedly rescued by a ride share driver after being beaten in Brooklyn on Saturday by pro-Palestinian individuals.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) received a report Saturday night that an 18-year-old and 17-year-old were walking near Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn when they were approached by “two unidentified males who demanded that the victims repeat anti-Jewish statements.”

The 18-year-old victim’s father spoke to the Daily Caller under the condition of anonymity and said his son and nephew were told to chant “Free Palestine,” but refused to do so. The teens, who the father said were both wearing their yarmulkes, refused and were immediately assaulted, according to police. Both victims were punched in the head and the 17-year-old was placed in a chokehold, police said.

As the victims attempted to flee, police said they were chased by an assailant “brandishing a baseball bat.” The victim’s father told the Daily Caller an unidentified ride share driver saw the incident unfolding and offered the boys a ride.

Former Democratic New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind called the incident a “horror story.”

“It’s just a horror story, how they were accosted. It’s just unbelievable, and the amazing thing is, it was the Sabbath. These kids didn’t have a telephone and somebody saw this going on … and actually picked up these kids. For these kids to go into a car on the Sabbath is unheard of. Their life was in jeopardy.”

The victim’s father told the Daily Caller he believes the driver saved the teens’ lives.

The teens reported the incident to police immediately afterwards and were treated by EMS for non-life threatening injuries, according to police. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. (RELATED: Jews Attacked In Broad Daylight In Times Square As Anti-Semitic Attacks Spike Nationwide)

We aware of this incident and are investigating. https://t.co/jpcJGsmeqr pic.twitter.com/6AapoWXNlA — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 23, 2021

“Something is out of control, and it’s not being dealt with,” Hikind said. “You know what’s amazing, how few elected officials in New York have spoken out on this. You have case after case of people being beaten up. How few Democratic elected officials have spoken out.”

“Schumer lied to the Jewish community for 25 years. He said he was the protector, he would run around saying ‘I’m the Shomer,’ and he lied to us,” Hikind said, adding that Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer has remained relatively quiet on the antisemitic attacks.

Schumer tweeted a single comment about the recent antisemitic attacks on Friday.