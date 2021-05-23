Jill Biden And Kamala Harris Hug It Out After Reports Of ‘Go F*ck Yourself’ Remark

First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris shared a hug Friday just days after a story revealed that Biden reportedly said Harris should “go fuck” herself for attacking President Joe Biden during the Democratic primaries.

The two were seen hugging just before President Biden presented Army Col. Ralph Puckett with the Medal of Honor at the White House, according to the New York Post.

Jill Biden embraces Kamala Harris after ‘go f–k yourself’ reveal https://t.co/dSgWKZWhKE pic.twitter.com/D5YzeVaJ4b — New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2021

A week after the first Democratic debate in June 2019, Jill went after Harris on a conference call, according to Edward-Isaac Dover’s book “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump.”

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, and what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go fuck yourself,” the book alleges Jill said.

The comment came after Harris reportedly lashed out at Joe Biden during the debate for his opposition to federally mandated bussing.

“That was two years ago. We’ve moved on from that,” Jill said to a reporter Thursday regarding the call, The Post reported. (RELATED: ‘It’s Politics’: Jill Biden Addresses Past Tension Between Joe Biden And Kamala Harris)

Jill first commented on Harris’s attack in a July 6, 2020, interview with Chris Cuomo. “The American people know Joe Biden. They know his values. They know what he stands for. And they didn’t buy it,” Jill said.