Former Director Of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe Attacks Biden, Says He’s A Softy On China

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe criticized the Biden administration Sunday for its handling of China.

Ratcliffe was asked why President Joe Biden would apparently reference a Chinese proverb in a commencement speech made famous by Mao Zedong during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“It’s incredibly poor judgment. It’s why he’s going to continue to be criticized about being soft on China,” Ratcliffe said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Top Trump Admin Official Praises Biden For Adopting ‘Nearly All’ Of His Predecessor’s China Policies)

Bartiromo asked Ratcliffe about Christopher Fonzone, Biden’s nominee to the general counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence having worked for Huawei. “Again, really poor judgment. Why they would do that, I don’t understand,” Ratcliffe said.

“If you agree with me … that China is our greatest national security threat, why would you put one of China’s lawyers in charge of our intelligence community?”

Huawei is a Chinese telecommunications company that was accused of spying on American citizens by Former President Trump. Under the Trump administration, the Commerce Department applied restrictions to require Hauwei to obtain a special license to acquire semiconductors.

Ratcliffe claimed that the Biden administration will continue to be considered soft on China if they refuse to confront the country on issues such as the origins of COVID-19, Uyghur genocide and other pressing matters of global policy.