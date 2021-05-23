Kim Jong Un Reportedly Introduces Ban Against ‘Non-Socialist’ Haircuts

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has outlawed a number of haircuts, skinny jeans, piercings and pop music, all of which is now considered “anti-socialist behavior.”

The latest crackdown is aimed at keeping “decadent” Western fashion and “exotic” capitalist lifestyle at bay, according to The Daily Express.

Kim‘s regime has approved only 15 non-socialist haircuts that North Koreans can get. Mullets, spiked and dyed hair were prohibited, the report says.

North Korea has banned mullets, nose piercings, and skinny jeans, with a state-run youth organisations to act as “fashion police”.https://t.co/OzUyLL2v91 pic.twitter.com/C3HGe2i30z — Business Insider SA???????? (@BISouthAfrica) May 23, 2021

The decision came after an article claiming that socialism has failed in the countries that let the Western values permeate their socialist culture was published in Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, according to Insider.