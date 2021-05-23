Kim Jong Un Reportedly Introduces Ban Against ‘Non-Socialist’ Haircuts

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has outlawed a number of haircuts, skinny jeans, piercings and pop music, all of which is now considered “anti-socialist behavior.”
The latest crackdown is aimed at keeping “decadent” Western fashion and “exotic” capitalist lifestyle at bay, according to The Daily Express.
Kim‘s regime has approved only 15 non-socialist haircuts that North Koreans can get. Mullets, spiked and dyed hair were prohibited, the report says.
The decision came after an article claiming that socialism has failed in the countries that let the Western values permeate their socialist culture was published in Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, according to Insider.
“History teaches us a crucial lesson that a country can become vulnerable and eventually collapse like a damp wall regardless of its economic and defense power if we do not hold on to our own lifestyle,” the article read, according to Yonhap News Agency.
“We must be wary of even the slightest sign of the capitalistic lifestyle and fight to get rid of them,” the paper added. (RELATED: Biden Laughs Off North Korea’s First Missile Test Of His Administration)
Kim previously issued a law toughening the punishment for possession of videos produced in South Korea, specifically targeting K-pop, whose popularity is on the rise. The move became a part of a larger government effort of throttling the inflow of foreign culture, according to Yonhap News Agency.