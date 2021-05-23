Phil Mickelson Wins The PGA Championship At The Age Of 50

Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship.

Mickelson locked up the victory after shooting -6, and he's now officially the oldest player to ever win a major event at the age of 50.

Phil becomes the oldest player to ever win a major at 50 ???? pic.twitter.com/A4Bdw8p5SX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2021

What an absolute baller of a situation for Mickelson. The dude is 50 and he just won the PGA Championship!

Stop and think about how insane that is for a moment. He’s 50-years-old and just iced an entire field of guys younger than him!

I’m not even a huge golf guy, and this moment is giving me chills. Mickelson has been around for seemingly forever, and he just pulled off an accomplishment we might not see again for a long time.

I simply can’t get over the fact that he won the PGA Championship at his age. It’s downright incredible.

Major props to Mickelson for pulling this off. What an incredible day for the legendary golfer.