Phil Mickelson Wins The PGA Championship At The Age Of 50

KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 23: Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts to his second shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship.

Mickelson locked up the victory after shooting -6, and he’s now officially the oldest player to ever win a major event at the age of 50. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What an absolute baller of a situation for Mickelson. The dude is 50 and he just won the PGA Championship!

Stop and think about how insane that is for a moment. He’s 50-years-old and just iced an entire field of guys younger than him!

I’m not even a huge golf guy, and this moment is giving me chills. Mickelson has been around for seemingly forever, and he just pulled off an accomplishment we might not see again for a long time.

I simply can’t get over the fact that he won the PGA Championship at his age. It’s downright incredible.

Major props to Mickelson for pulling this off. What an incredible day for the legendary golfer.