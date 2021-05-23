Phil Mickelson Wins The PGA Championship At The Age Of 50

Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship.
Mickelson locked up the victory after shooting -6, and he's now officially the oldest player to ever win a major event at the age of 50.
Phil becomes the oldest player to ever win a major at 50 ???? pic.twitter.com/A4Bdw8p5SX
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2021
What an absolute baller of a situation for Mickelson. The dude is 50 and he just won the PGA Championship!
Stop and think about how insane that is for a moment. He’s 50-years-old and just iced an entire field of guys younger than him!
What a moment ???? @PhilMickelson
(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/Bhr6cMtJak
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2021
I’m not even a huge golf guy, and this moment is giving me chills. Mickelson has been around for seemingly forever, and he just pulled off an accomplishment we might not see again for a long time.
I simply can’t get over the fact that he won the PGA Championship at his age. It’s downright incredible.
Historic.#PGAChamp | @PhilMickelson pic.twitter.com/rxASGuWp2w
— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 23, 2021
Major props to Mickelson for pulling this off. What an incredible day for the legendary golfer.