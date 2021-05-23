‘Insulted President Biden,’ ‘Insulted President Obama,’ And ‘Fully Embraced Trump’: Rahm Emanuel Blames Netanyahu For Making Israel A ‘Partisan Issue’

Former Democratic Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for turning Israel into a political football.

Emanuel joined a panel discussion on ABC’s “This Week” and argued that Netanyahu had turned support for Israel into a partisan issue by insulting President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama while fully embracing former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says Rahm Emanuel Would Be ‘A Pretty Divisive Pick’ For Biden Administration)

Donna Brazile was first to weigh in on the issue, saying that she believed Biden had done a good job in encouraging a ceasefire and throwing his support behind a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“There is a rise in condemnation when Israel defends itself. There’s a rise in people wanting to see a two-state solution, and I think there is a very strong appetite for not just the president, but also the prime minister to try to work with the Palestinians, and that is going to continue. That’s not going to stop,” she said.

Emanuel went on to note that it was the younger Democrats who were less likely to support Israel, putting the blame on Netanyahu for making the issue more about politics.

“The younger generation has only known one prime minister in Israel. A person who insulted Vice President Biden when he came to visit on the settlement, and insulted President Obama by not checking with him about his speech to the Congress, and then fully embraced Trump. He made Israel a partisan issue,” Emanuel said.

The animosity reportedly went both ways — according to a 2014 piece published in The Atlantic, a senior Obama administration official referred to Netanyahu behind closed doors as a “chickens**t.”