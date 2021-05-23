US

Rand Paul Says He Will Not Get Vaccinated. Here’s Why

Republican Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky said he will not be getting a COVID-19 vaccination during an interview with John Catsimatidis on his radio show on Sunday, The Hill reported.

Paul said he’s not getting the vaccine because he has already had COVID-19. Paul tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, the Daily Caller reported at the time. He was the first Senator known to have contracted the virus.

“Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity,” Paul said.

Critics said Paul was going against the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations that advise those who had COVID-19 to get vaccinated. (RELATED: ‘Can’t Go On Like This Forever’: Rand Paul Vows To Fight Biden On Lockdowns)

Data from the CDC reveal that 48.8% of adults in the country have been fully vaccinated, according to The Hill. Slightly less than 61% have received at least one vaccine shot.

On Sunday, Paul added that the decision to get vaccinated should be a personal choice and there should not be any pressure to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot.

In a free country, you would think people would honor the idea that each individual would get to make the medical decision, that it wouldn’t be a big brother coming to tell me what I have to do,” Paul said.