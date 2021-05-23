Take All The Work Out Of Inflating Your Sporting Equipment With This Digital Air Pump

The two biggest issues with inflating your sports equipment with a standard pump are the physical effort required to pump the air and the guesswork of trying to figure out when your ball is inflated. The Tech-Inflate Digital Air Pump eliminates both problems.

This pump does all the work for you. No more manual pumping. No more guessing when enough air has been put in. No more looking for lost needles.

With the Tech-Inflate pump, you can present the pounds per square inch, or PSI, taking the guesswork out of the equation. No more getting a flat bounce or one that’s got a little too much hop to it. The LED digital readout gives you the exact pressure in the ball, as well as the number you want it to be at.

Tech-Inflate works with all types of sports equipment, from soccer balls to volleyballs, footballs to basketballs, and so much more. You decide how much pressure you want, plug it into the ball, and step back and let it do its thing.

Tech-Inflate is portable and lightweight, allowing you to bring it to the basketball court or soccer practice to inflate any balls that will be used so that they are all uniform. It runs off a rechargeable. battery, so you can get more than 30 inflations done before needing a recharge.

The hands-free design allows you to sit back and relax while the pump does the work. No more holding the ball in place with one hand or a foot while manually pumping away with the other hand. And you can use it at night or in poor lighting situations thanks to the LED light on the display.

Simply connect the needle to the ball, press a button to select the PSI you desire, push a second button to start pumping, then sit back and wait for that number to be reached. It is low noise, automatic and accurate.

Normally priced at $99, this Tech-Inflate Digital Air Pump can be yours for a limited time for half price, just $49.99. Prices subject to change.

