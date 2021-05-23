Taylor Lewan Crushes A Beer In Epic Fashion During The Hurricanes/Predators Game

Tennessee Titans lineman Taylor Lewan had himself a day Sunday during the Hurricanes/Predators game.

In a video tweeted by @Luke_Huerta4, the offensive lineman was shirtless celebrating when someone threw him a beer.

Without hesitation, Lewan cracked it open and showered himself with it as he hammered the drink. Watch the awesome video below.

This is what playoff hockey is all about. This is the kind of energy that drives the people to go wild late in games.

As of this moment, the game is currently tied 3-3. If the Preds are going to push themselves to a win, then they need all the energy they can get.

I’d say Lewan amping up the boys by hammering a beer is a great start.

I seriously can’t stress enough how fun playoff hockey is. I went to a playoff game when the Capitals made their run for the Stanley Cup.

Hockey games are always fun, but playoff games are just on a different level. That’s just a fact, and Lewan is proof.

Props to Lewan for keeping people charged up.