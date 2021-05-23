3 Killed, 5 Injured In Early-Morning Bar Shootout, Youngstown Police Say

Three people were killed and five others were injured during an early Sunday morning shooting at The Torch Bar and Grill in Youngstown, Ohio, police say.

An argument led to a fight outside the bar around 2 a.m., Youngstown Police Lt. Frank Rutherford told WTAE. Multiple people fired rounds during the brawl, police told the outlet.

3 dead, 5 injured in shooting at bar in Youngstown, Ohio https://t.co/BZBmBQWbKk — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) May 23, 2021

Youngstown only has one trauma unit in the local hospital and the shooting overwhelmed the hospital, Rutherford told WTAE.

Investigators are reportedly searching for surveillance video of the incident to determine exactly what happened.

There was a four-car accident across the street from the bar after the shootout, according to WKBN. Police are reportedly unsure whether any of the shooting victims were in that accident. Another car accident occurred just a few blocks from the bar, and the person killed in that crash was reportedly also one of the shooting victims.

Youngstown has had 12 homicides and 42 people shot this year, compared to 13 homicides and 28 people shot this time last year.