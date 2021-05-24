Editorial

Baseball Player Elvis Lebron Attacks An Umpire With A Bat

Elvis Lebron (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/hgomez27/status/1396673270171197440)

Baseball player Elvis Lebron is in a world of trouble after attacking an umpire with a bat.

In a video tweeted by MLB insider Hector Gomez, Lebron attacked an umpire Sunday during a game in the Dominican Republic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He swung his bat at the umpire and threw his helmet at him. Watch the insane moments unfold below.

According to Outkick, Lebron was affiliated with the Chicago Cubs, but the team has since cut ties with him. He was also arrested for his horrific actions.

This guy was probably never going to make the majors anyways given how hard it is, but he damn sure isn’t anymore.

The dude is on camera swinging a bat at an umpire. That’s a great way to make sure you never play another second of baseball.

What the hell was he thinking? Gomez also reported that his anger was tied back to an ejection from arguing about calls. Yeah, not worth it at all!

I don’t know what the rules are in the Dominican Republic for attacking people with a baseball bat, but I’m going to go ahead and guess it’s not treated lightly.