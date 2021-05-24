Baseball Player Elvis Lebron Attacks An Umpire With A Bat

Baseball player Elvis Lebron is in a world of trouble after attacking an umpire with a bat.

In a video tweeted by MLB insider Hector Gomez, Lebron attacked an umpire Sunday during a game in the Dominican Republic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He swung his bat at the umpire and threw his helmet at him. Watch the insane moments unfold below.

Un jugador golpeó con un bate a un árbitro durante un encuentro de béisbol sostenido este domingo en la continuación de la Liga Campesina de San José de Ocoa. (???? @Ocoaenred / @NavasMundial) pic.twitter.com/7duDURhPzB — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 24, 2021

According to Outkick, Lebron was affiliated with the Chicago Cubs, but the team has since cut ties with him. He was also arrested for his horrific actions.

El agresor, el cual tiene un historial de violencia en el terreno de juego y la sociedad, según testigos, fue arrestado por miembros de la policía de dicha ciudad. Mientras el “ampaya” continuó el juego, pero una hora después fue llevado al hospital San José, para su evaluación. — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 24, 2021

This guy was probably never going to make the majors anyways given how hard it is, but he damn sure isn’t anymore.

The dude is on camera swinging a bat at an umpire. That’s a great way to make sure you never play another second of baseball.

What the hell was he thinking? Gomez also reported that his anger was tied back to an ejection from arguing about calls. Yeah, not worth it at all!

La agresión se llevó a cabo tras la expulsión del pelotero Elvis Lebrón por discutir bolas y strikes en el enfrentamiento entre los equipos de Rancho Arriba y el municipio del sector San Antonio. — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 24, 2021

I don’t know what the rules are in the Dominican Republic for attacking people with a baseball bat, but I’m going to go ahead and guess it’s not treated lightly.