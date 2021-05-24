Brooks Koepka On The Crowd Mobbing Him And Phil Mickelson: ‘No One Really Gave A Sh*t’

Brooks Koepka wasn’t pleased with being mobbed Sunday at the PGA Championship.

After Phil Mickelson locked up the win, the authorities lost complete control of the situation as the crowd mobbed him and Koepka. How did the man who finished second feel? Koepka, who is coming off knee surgery, wasn’t happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All eyes on Phil. pic.twitter.com/7pspQIFpni — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 23, 2021

“It would have been cool if I didn’t have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a sh*t. Yeah, it’s cool for Phil, but getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun. I was trying to protect my knee,” Koepka said after the fact, according to Fox News.

The moment @PhilMickelson won the #PGAChamp to become the oldest major-winner in golf history ???? Incredible. pic.twitter.com/1KGALD1VOE — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2021

I don’t blame Koepka one bit for being upset. He has every right in the world to be upset. If you’re the police and security on the course, how do you allow that mob to form?

From a safety standpoint, you simply can’t have people running wherever they want and doing whatever they want.

Was it a wild moment on TV? Sure, and I’m also sure Koepka didn’t want complete strangers all over him.

Next time, security should be ready to handle waves of people trying to get to players. There’s literally no excuse.