Dak Prescott Says He Could Play A Full Game Right Now

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes he could play an entire NFL game immediately if he had to.

The star passer suffered a brutally gruesome ankle injury in 2020, and he’s been working hard to get back to 100% ever since. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“He’s here almost every day. I’d say he’s right on track or maybe a little ahead of schedule.” Coach McCarthy is impressed with Dak’s recovery progress. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 27, 2021

“I’m right on pace. I’m healthy if we had to play a game now. I could go out there and be very successful. Start the game, finish the game and not even worry about the leg,” Prescott recently told ESPN’s Sage Steele, according to NBC Sports.

He’s made a similar statement in the past. that he feels like he could play if he had to. It’s unclear whether or not the team feels the same way!

Here is video of Dak Prescott talking about how healthy he is from his injured ankle. pic.twitter.com/iUa8QjgMcr — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) May 4, 2021

The Cowboys better hope that Prescott is ready to go by Week 1. They have a ton of money tied up in his contract, and they’re going to be in big trouble if he’s not at 100%.

The good news is that it’s only May, and that means he still has several more months before he’ll have to suit up.

Things appear to be trending up in Dallas, and that’s great news for fans.