Dan Bongino: ‘Defunding The Police Is The Single Dumbest Idea In The History Of Liberalism’

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said Monday that defunding the police has been “the dumbest idea” from liberals because it has increased crime across America.

“Defunding the police is the single dumbest idea in the history of liberalism,” Bongino told “Fox & Friends.”

“Now, think about it. That’s saying a lot right there, because liberalism is, I mean, their thing is dumb, that’s their thing, it’s like their campaign slogan: vote liberal, we have dumb ideas , that’s their thing, right like fork over a lot of money to the government, they can spend it better than you and everybody is like really they don’t know anything.” he said.

Bongino claimed that advocates of defunding the police “can’t even get their heads out of their butts” and said that liberalism is “the epitome of stupid ideas [and] the single dumbest idea is let’s defund the police.” (RELATED: It Took Six Months Of Rioting, Millions In Property Damage For Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler To Escalate Law Enforcement Efforts Against Antifa)

The former police officer said governments have tried to reduce police protection in the past and the result has been an increase in crime “and yet, people keep voting in these morons. It’s incredible.”

The New York Police Department has experienced a surge in retirements from demoralized officers even as crime has escalated amid the city’s defunding program. (RELATED: New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Blames COVID-19 For Crime Surge)

Other cities are experiencing that same phenomenon.

“The Minneapolis Police Department, like every department, has seen a drop in application numbers over the last several years,” Minneapolis Police Department Spokesperson John Elder told the Daily Caller News Foundation in May. “Whereas we have seen a reduction in applications, we still have ample qualified candidates who wish to be Minneapolis Police Officers and Cadets [and the department’s] recruitment efforts are ongoing.”

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill in September 2020 to raise police officers’ salaries, arguing departments were “under seige” across he country.

The United Teachers Los Angeles union has demanded that the Los Angeles police be defunded, saying “police violence is a leading cause of death and trauma for Black people, and is a serious public health and moral issue.”