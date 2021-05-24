Deshaun Watson’s Deposition Won’t Take Place Until After The 2021 NFL Season

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t have his deposition until after the upcoming NFL season is over.

According to court documents obtained by Outkick, Watson’s deposition for the more than 20 lawsuits against him alleging sexual assault and misconduct won’t happen before February 22. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Super Bowl for this upcoming season will take place February 13.

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Faces A New Lawsuit, Is Accused Of Ejaculating On A Woman’s Hand https://t.co/5LmBujcNaX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2021

I’m honestly not sure if this is a good development for Watson or a bad one. The deposition taking place no sooner than February 2022 gives him tons of time to find a resolution before the situation escalates.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

At the same time, it means this might not be over while the season is happening. Will Roger Goodell let a guy on the field facing more than 20 different accusations of assault and misconduct?

I find that incredibly hard to believe.

Deshaun Watson is working out. He posts on social media (IG story) for the first time since March 16 – the evening he released his statement that he was aware of a lawsuit & he looked forward to clearing his name. #NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/RmZv2deRHn — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 19, 2021

As a betting man, I’d bet that Watson will 100% miss time during the 2021 season. That’s not to say he’s innocent or guilty. It’s just to say that the league doesn’t want a guy facing the allegations he is out on the field.

It’d be an absolute PR nightmare.

