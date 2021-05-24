Editorial

Deshaun Watson’s Deposition Won’t Take Place Until After The 2021 NFL Season

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field at halftime against the Minnesota Vikings at NRG Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t have his deposition until after the upcoming NFL season is over.

According to court documents obtained by Outkick, Watson’s deposition for the more than 20 lawsuits against him alleging sexual assault and misconduct won’t happen before February 22. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Super Bowl for this upcoming season will take place February 13.

I’m honestly not sure if this is a good development for Watson or a bad one. The deposition taking place no sooner than February 2022 gives him tons of time to find a resolution before the situation escalates.

At the same time, it means this might not be over while the season is happening. Will Roger Goodell let a guy on the field facing more than 20 different accusations of assault and misconduct?

I find that incredibly hard to believe.

As a betting man, I’d bet that Watson will 100% miss time during the 2021 season. That’s not to say he’s innocent or guilty. It’s just to say that the league doesn’t want a guy facing the allegations he is out on the field.

It’d be an absolute PR nightmare.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on Deshaun Watson!