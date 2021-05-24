Dua Lipa Responds To Full-Page Ad In NYT That Calls Her Anti-Semitic

Musician Dua Lipa responded Saturday to a full-page ad in The New York Times that accused her of being anti-semitic after she defended “Palestinian human rights.”

The ad was placed in The New York Times by the World Values Network.

"I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in the New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network," Dua Lipa wrote on Twitter. "This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination."

“I take this stance because I believe that everyone – Jews, Muslims and Christians – have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose,” she added. “The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations of who I am and what I stand for. I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.”

Over 200 Palestinians died during the recent Israeli-Palestine conflict that began on May 10, The New York Times reported. A cease-fire between Israel and Gaza began Friday, as previously reported.