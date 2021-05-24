Get A Look Below The Surface With This Underwater Fishing Camera

Don’t go to the lake and come back empty-handed anymore. The fish won’t be able to hide from you with the GoFish Cam Wireless Underwater Fishing Camera. It allows you to spy underneath your boat and see what is going on below the surface.

GoFish Cam is a wireless camera that sits on your fishing line and transmits footage to your phone. No more dangling your line in the water where there is nothing swimming around. You can move your line around until you see where the fish are hanging out so you don’t go home without a bite.

The camera attaches in-line between your mainline and the leader line, helping you take away the guesswork out of your hobby. Not only can it help you catch some fish, but you can capture underwater video content to post on social media. It can also help you gain knowledge of what actually goes on beneath the surface.

The camera also has night vision, so you can see below the surface even in the darkest of areas. The camera will give you a greater appreciation of the underwater world.

The camera works in water up to 500 feet deep and has a recording time of 1.5 to 2.5 hours. It features built-in WiFi and stabilization fins. It works with both iPhone and Android phones, and works with all styles of fishing, from trolling and casting to bottom fishing and ice fishing. In addition to the camera, you get a charging cable, float accessory, spare lens, and carrying bag.

The GoFish Cam Wireless Underwater Fishing Camera is a great tool not only for avid fishermen but can be used as a teaching tool for newcomers to the activity. And it can be yours now for just $199.99.

Prices subject to change.

