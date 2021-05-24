‘He’s My Best Friend’: Gov Cuomo Defends Getting Advice On Sexual Harassment Allegations From His Brother

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo defended getting advice from his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, about sexual harassment allegations.

“I had conversations with my brother,” Cuomo told the New York Post. “I always have conversations with my brother because he’s my brother and he’s my best friend.”

“Obviously, he was aware of what was going on and I talked to him about it, and he told me his thoughts,” the governor added. “He always tells me his thoughts. Sometimes I follow them, sometimes I don’t. He was not covering the story. He had recused himself from the story.” (RELATED: Women’s Group Demands CNN Suspend Chris Cuomo, Investigate How He Advised His Brother On #METOO Allegations)

Gov. Cuomo says he gets advice from ‘journalists’ other than brother Chris https://t.co/0UwR5taR24 pic.twitter.com/IU37vdhwG8 — New York Post (@nypost) May 24, 2021

Cuomo also admitted that he gets advice from journalists “all the time.”

“But I talk to journalists about situations all the time and they tell me their thoughts and their advice,” he told the outlet.

The Washington Post reported that Chris Cuomo, who hosts a primetime CNN show at 9:00 on weeknights, had taken part in calls with his brother and other high-level officials advising the governor on what to do regarding multiple sexual harassment allegations against him. At least eight women have come forward and said that the governor made inappropriate comments towards them or touched them without their permission.

The CNN host advised his brother not to resign from his position, citing “cancel culture” as one of the reasons, according to the Washington Post. CNN said in a statement that while Cuomo’s actions were “inappropriate,” he would not be disciplined. The network added that “he will not participate in such conversations going forward.”

Chris Cuomo apologized on his show Thursday night for participating in the calls. He reminded his audience that he did not cover his brother’s scandals, including the sexual harassment allegations and reports that the governor’s administration had purposefully undercounted nursing home deaths in order to make their handling of the coronavirus pandemic look better.

“When my brother’s situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers, that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN,” Cuomo said. “It will not happen again.”