Harry Reid On UFOs: ‘The American People Deserve To Know More’

Former Senator Harry Reid believes the American public deserves more information about UFOs.

At the moment, UFOs are probably the most popular topic in the news these days with seemingly more and more information coming out with every day that passes. Now, one of the men responsible for getting funding to study UFOs thinks it's time the American public learned more.

The former Senate Majority Leader wrote the following in part for The New York Times:

I believe that there is information uncovered by the government’s covert investigations into unidentified aerial phenomena that can be disclosed to the public without harming our national security. The American people deserve to know more — and hopefully they will soon, with the release of a comprehensive government report requested by the Senate Intelligence Committee on the military’s encounters with U.F.O.s. (The report is due in June, though it may be delayed.) What have I personally learned from official investigations into unidentified aerial phenomena so far? The truth, disappointing as it may be, is that there’s still a great deal we don’t understand. It’s unclear whether the U.F.O.s we have encountered could have been built by foreign adversaries, whether our pilots’ visual perception during some encounters was somehow distorted, or whether we truly have credible evidence of extraterrestrial visitations.

Add another powerful figure in America to the list of people who want the information released! Mr. Reid isn’t new to the UFO game, but we’re still happy to have him writing about it for The New York Times.

The report into UFOs that’s supposed to coming in the next few weeks has to be one of the most-hyped reports in recent memory.

For once, a bunch of Americans are interested in something from our government that has next to nothing to do with politics.

We just want some answers as to what the mysterious things in the sky are. Remember, the United States military has admitted that these UFOs are real and that the videos are real.

We don’t know what they are, but there’s no question about their validity. As I’ve covered on my show, at this point, it’s a very mainstream belief.

Answers are hopefully coming because we’ve waited for too long to figure out what the hell is going on up there.