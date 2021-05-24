Henry Cavill Confirms Reports About ‘Highlander’ Reboot Role

Henry Cavill definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when he confirmed reports he is starring in a “Highlander” reboot with “John Wick” director, Chad Stahelski, at the helm.

"Very exciting news today!" the 38-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram, along with a screenshot of an article in Deadline about the news, titled, "Henry Cavill to Star in Lionsgate's Highlander Reboot From Chad Stahelski." The post was noted by Uproxx.

"I've been a fan of Highlander since I was lad," he added. "From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers."

“Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other,” Cavill continued. “Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget.”

He included a message at the end about “dipping into” his own Scottish heritage and “inadvertently getting” his base line research underway.” The post had a second snap that showed books about kilts titled “So You’re Going to Wear a Kilt” and “Those Bloody Kilts: The Highland Soldiers In The Great War.”

For those that might have missed it the first time, around the 1986 original film starred Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery. The story centers on an “immortal Scottish swordsman” who has survived for ages by decapitating others like him because “there can only be one.”

Seriously, with Stahelski as director this could be one of the best reboots yet.