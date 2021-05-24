Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Spotted In Miami As Romance Rumors Heat Up

Actor Ben Affleck and musician Jennifer Lopez’s romance seems to be heating up as the two were spotted in Miami together Sunday.
Photos of the two out in Miami were published by People magazine. Lopez has been working in the city, according to Page Six. The musician shot a promotional video for Coach, the outlet reported.
Affleck’s presence in Miami comes after Lopez spent time with the actor in Los Angeles following the alleged couple’s trip to Montana. (RELATED: REPORT: Alex Rodriguez Is ‘Shocked’ That Jennifer Lopez Has ‘Moved On’ With Ben Affleck)
“They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip,” a source told People magazine.
“Jennifer is doing well,” the source reportedly added. “She seems very happy and excited about her future.”
As for how the two began a relationship again following their split back in 2004?
“Ben reached out to Jennifer as a friend,” a source told People magazine.
“He was basically checking up on her,” the source reportedly added. “He was single and thought she might be single, too.”
Lopez was single after ending her two-year-long engagement to baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Lopez announced the split in March.
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in a statement, People magazine reported. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”