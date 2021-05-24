‘Joe Biden Is Of No Interest To Anybody’: Trump Mocks Fall In CNN, MSNBC Ratings

Former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden in a statement Monday, saying that Biden “is of no interest to anybody” and blaming him for killing the ratings of numerous media outlets.

“What WaPo [The Washington Post] and other members of the Fake News Media don’t report is that Joe Biden is of no interest to anybody-21 million less people watched his Joint Address to Congress than watched mine,” Trump said in the statement.

The former president then blamed Biden for the drop in the media ratings and claimed that if outlets had endorsed him, their ratings would have skyrocketed. (RELATED: Trump’s Most Hated Networks See ‘Profound’ Drop In Ratings)

“Biden’s ratings have killed the Radical Left Fake News Cable Channels. MSNBC and CNN have plummeted in the ratings. MSNBC doesn’t have a show in the top 10 of all cable news programs, and CNN doesn’t even have a show in the top 100,” he said. “They should have embraced and endorsed ‘Trump’ -their ratings would have been much higher.”

The former president also claimed that being banned from social media platforms has hindered the launch of his new communications platform, which went live in early May.

“This number would be even greater if we were still on Twitter and Facebook, but since Big Tech has illegally banned me, tens of millions of supporters have stopped using these platforms because they’ve become ‘boring’ and ‘nasty,'” the statement claimed.

Trump has hinted at running for reelection in 2024, saying in a May 4 interview that people will be “very, very happy” when he makes an official announcement. On May 5, Trump slammed Facebook as “an embarrassment” hours before the company upheld his ban.