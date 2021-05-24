Jordan Yamamoto Tells Fans To Stop Harassing His Wife

New York Mets pitcher Jordan Yamamoto is not happy with fans harassing his wife.

Following a poor performance during a Sunday game against the Marlins, his wife Madison started receiving tweets from upset Mets fans, according to Yahoo. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wow, from love to now hate so fast Mets fans. As my phones blowing up with nasty tweets..I just want to remind you that we’re human. I am a WIFE, cheering on her husband. No matter the runs. Your passion for the game is great and all, but stay classy. ???????? — Madison Yamamoto (@madiyamamoto) May 23, 2021

That didn’t sit well with the MLB pitcher, and he wrote the following in part on Twitter:

My own errors and lack of focus got away from me that inning. So don’t go and harass her! Because I understand as a professional athlete, that comes with the territory. But our family and spouses did not sign up for that. They don’t deserve that! No one deserves that. We preach love and compassion towards one another. So with all that being said, I truly appreciate the true fan base for sticking up for my wife when they seen those nasty tweets.

You can read his full statement below.

This is really simple, folks. If you harass an athlete’s wife or girlfriend because of their performance, then you’re an idiot.

People have zero business going after the significant others of pro athletes.

And for flying out here.. I’d do it again in a heartbeat. Not many people get the opportunity to watch their loved one be a big leaguer. — Madison Yamamoto (@madiyamamoto) May 23, 2021

Now, if a wife or girlfriend wants to pop off and get in the mud with the fans (looking at you, Jen Bielema), then it’s a different situation.

However, that’s not what happened here. Madison wasn’t mucking it up on social media at all. She just wanted to watch her husband play.

He played poorly and people way overreacted.

Jordan Yamamoto is disappointed in his performance today: “I’m trying to give my team the best chance, and I let them down today” pic.twitter.com/Tz33U9dYcM — SNY (@SNYtv) May 23, 2021

Be better, people. Just put your phone down and be better.