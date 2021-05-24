Editorial

Jordan Yamamoto Tells Fans To Stop Harassing His Wife

May 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto (45) delivers a pitch in the 1st inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

New York Mets pitcher Jordan Yamamoto is not happy with fans harassing his wife.

Following a poor performance during a Sunday game against the Marlins, his wife Madison started receiving tweets from upset Mets fans, according to Yahoo. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That didn’t sit well with the MLB pitcher, and he wrote the following in part on Twitter:

My own errors and lack of focus got away from me that inning. So don’t go and harass her! Because I understand as a professional athlete, that comes with the territory. But our family and spouses did not sign up for that. They don’t deserve that! No one deserves that. We preach love and compassion towards one another. So with all that being said, I truly appreciate the true fan base for sticking up for my wife when they seen those nasty tweets.

You can read his full statement below.

This is really simple, folks. If you harass an athlete’s wife or girlfriend because of their performance, then you’re an idiot.

People have zero business going after the significant others of pro athletes.

Now, if a wife or girlfriend wants to pop off and get in the mud with the fans (looking at you, Jen Bielema), then it’s a different situation.

However, that’s not what happened here. Madison wasn’t mucking it up on social media at all. She just wanted to watch her husband play.

He played poorly and people way overreacted.

Be better, people. Just put your phone down and be better.