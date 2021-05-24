Julio Jones Tells Shannon Sharpe That He’s ‘Out’ Of Atlanta, Won’t Play For The Cowboys

Julio Jones said during a live TV broadcast Monday that he’s leaving the Falcons.

Jones has been in the news a bunch lately as people speculate about his future in Atlanta, and he poured gasoline on the flames thanks to Shannon Sharpe. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sharpe called Jones while on-air for “Undisputed,” and the star receiver told him that he’s “out” of Atlanta. He further added that despite a photo of him wearing Cowboys gear, he’s not headed to Dallas.

You can watch the awesome moment of live TV below.

This is huge: Shannon Sharpe called Julio Jones live on @undisputed: Julio said he’s “out of there” when asked if he wants to stay in Atlanta. He also said he doesn’t want to go to the Cowboys. “I want to win.” Holy cow. I don’t think he knew he was live. pic.twitter.com/5D8cXjclQt — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 24, 2021

This is without a doubt one of the coolest moments of live television that I’ve ever seen. Why don’t sports pundits do this more often?

They were talking about Julio and he just fired him up right on the phone in front of the country. It was also evident that Jones eventually realized he was on TV.

Yet, he just didn’t care. He still said he’s getting “out” of Atlanta.

Shannon Sharpe just cold called Julio Jones and asked him if he was going to Dallas. This needs to be apart of every day content. pic.twitter.com/0ZA6dve6xn — KeatonItReal (@KeatonItReal_) May 24, 2021

Seriously, let’s make this the new normal. Let’s have sports pundits just call people up and chat. I’ve seen enough speculation to last me a lifetime.

Just get people on the phone and figure it out!

Julio Jones when asked if he’s going back to the Falcons on Undisputed: “I’m out of there.” He also said he doesn’t want to play for the Cowboys. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) May 24, 2021

What an absolutely epic moment for Sharpe and “Undisputed.”