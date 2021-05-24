Editorial

Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Striking Royal Blue Skirt Suit During Scotland Trip

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a striking skirt suit during her trip to Scotland.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the royal blue long-sleeve jacket and matching skirt that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William during a visit to Turning Point Scotland’s center in Coatbridge. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

She completed the great look with loose hair, bronze-colored high heels and a matching purse. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

“Turning Point Scotland are working to break down cycles of crime and addiction — today The Duke and Duchess visited their centre in North Lanarkshire to hear about the vital support that the organisation provides to those facing complex and challenging situations,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a few pictures from the visit.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted several times. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.