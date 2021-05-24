Keith Appling Arrested In Michigan After Allegedly Shooting A Man To Death

Keith Appling has reportedly been arrested.

According to ESPN, the former Michigan State guard was arrested Monday in Michigan after he allegedly shot and killed a 66-year-old man during a weekend dispute in Detroit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Detroit. Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding a 66-year-old man and driving away from the scene. https://t.co/pz5AoIZp8o pic.twitter.com/q3ZTw13M2Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 24, 2021

The former superstar for Tom Izzo was taken into custody by state police in Chelsea, which is about 55 miles away from Detroit. A weapon was found during the arrest, according to the same report.

It’s not mentioned right now what charges Appling will face.

BREAKING: Right now @detroitpolice are searching for former MSU basketball star Keith Appling, who is a suspect in a fatal shooting of a 66 year old tonight in Detroit.@wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/9P8yaCYWvV — Brett Kast WXYZ (@brettkast) May 23, 2021

As always, Appling has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have here in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Appling (@keithappling_)

Having said that, this is about as serious as it gets. Appling is accused of killing an elderly man during a dispute by shooting him to death.

If he’s found guilty of whatever charges they slap on him, then he’s going to likely be spending years behind bars.

For a guy who had so much potential during his time with the Spartans, his life has seemingly fallen apart. What a tragic and cautionary tale.