Keith Appling Arrested In Michigan After Allegedly Shooting A Man To Death

Keith Appling has reportedly been arrested.
According to ESPN, the former Michigan State guard was arrested Monday in Michigan after he allegedly shot and killed a 66-year-old man during a weekend dispute in Detroit.
Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Detroit.
Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding a 66-year-old man and driving away from the scene.
The former superstar for Tom Izzo was taken into custody by state police in Chelsea, which is about 55 miles away from Detroit. A weapon was found during the arrest, according to the same report.
It’s not mentioned right now what charges Appling will face.
BREAKING: Right now @detroitpolice are searching for former MSU basketball star Keith Appling, who is a suspect in a fatal shooting of a 66 year old tonight in Detroit.
As always, Appling has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have here in America.
Having said that, this is about as serious as it gets. Appling is accused of killing an elderly man during a dispute by shooting him to death.
If he’s found guilty of whatever charges they slap on him, then he’s going to likely be spending years behind bars.
For a guy who had so much potential during his time with the Spartans, his life has seemingly fallen apart. What a tragic and cautionary tale.