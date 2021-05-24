Editorial

Keith Appling Arrested In Michigan After Allegedly Shooting A Man To Death

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 16: Keith Appling #11 of the Michigan State Spartans brings the ball up the floor against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2014 Big Ten Men's Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 16, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Keith Appling has reportedly been arrested.

According to ESPN, the former Michigan State guard was arrested Monday in Michigan after he allegedly shot and killed a 66-year-old man during a weekend dispute in Detroit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former superstar for Tom Izzo was taken into custody by state police in Chelsea, which is about 55 miles away from Detroit. A weapon was found during the arrest, according to the same report.

It’s not mentioned right now what charges Appling will face.

As always, Appling has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have here in America.

 

Having said that, this is about as serious as it gets. Appling is accused of killing an elderly man during a dispute by shooting him to death.

If he’s found guilty of whatever charges they slap on him, then he’s going to likely be spending years behind bars.

For a guy who had so much potential during his time with the Spartans, his life has seemingly fallen apart. What a tragic and cautionary tale.