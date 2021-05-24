Police Are Searching For Former Michigan State Star Keith Appling After He Allegedly Killed A Man

Police are on the hunt for former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling.

According to a release from the authorities in Detroit, Appling is wanted in connection with the Saturday shooting and death of a 66-year-old man in the city.

Appling is accused of “firing multiple gunshots” resulting in the death of the victim. Police describe the former standout guard for the Spartans as “armed and dangerous.”

You can read the full statement below.

BREAKING: Right now @detroitpolice are searching for former MSU basketball star Keith Appling, who is a suspect in a fatal shooting of a 66 year old tonight in Detroit.@wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/9P8yaCYWvV — Brett Kast WXYZ (@brettkast) May 23, 2021

According to ClickOnDetroit.com, it’s possible that the argument that resulted in the man’s death started over a stolen gun.

Obviously, Appling has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s the system we have here and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this is obviously an incredibly serious situation. A 66-year-old man is dead, and the man accused of pulling the trigger is a former college basketball star.

If Appling is guilty of this horrific crime, then his downfall is nothing short of stunning. How do you go from being a B1G star at MSU to a killer? It’s mind-boggling.

Hopefully, police are able to locate him quickly and get to the bottom of what happened.