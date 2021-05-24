Editorial

Police Are Searching For Former Michigan State Star Keith Appling After He Allegedly Killed A Man

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Keith Appling #11 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Connecticut Huskies during the East Regional Final of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Police are on the hunt for former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling.

According to a release from the authorities in Detroit, Appling is wanted in connection with the Saturday shooting and death of a 66-year-old man in the city. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Appling is accused of “firing multiple gunshots” resulting in the death of the victim. Police describe the former standout guard for the Spartans as “armed and dangerous.”

You can read the full statement below.

According to ClickOnDetroit.com, it’s possible that the argument that resulted in the man’s death started over a stolen gun.

 

Obviously, Appling has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s the system we have here and we should all be thankful for it.

 

Having said that, this is obviously an incredibly serious situation. A 66-year-old man is dead, and the man accused of pulling the trigger is a former college basketball star.

If Appling is guilty of this horrific crime, then his downfall is nothing short of stunning. How do you go from being a B1G star at MSU to a killer? It’s mind-boggling.

Hopefully, police are able to locate him quickly and get to the bottom of what happened.