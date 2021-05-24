Editorial

Mark Wahlberg Is Completely Unrecognizable In The Upcoming Movie ‘Stu’

WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 01: Actor/producer Mark Wahlberg attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Entourage' at Regency Village Theatre on June 1, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Mark Wahlberg looks completely unrecognizable in the movie “Stu.”

The Hollywood star has been open about needing to put on weight for the movie about a boxer turned priest, and fans now have a look at him on set. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

In a pair of photos tweeted by @mavericksmovie, Wahlberg looks gigantic and is truly unrecognizable. Take a look at the photos below.

Once Wahlberg gave us the first preview of his weight gain, I think we knew he was serious about packing on the pounds.

I’m just not sure anyone expected him to look this unrecognizable. He straight up looks like a different person.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

If Walhberg sat down next to me at a bar while looking like that, there’s a zero percent chance I’d recognize him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

Given how much work Wahlberg has put into “Stu,” this movie better be awesome. There’s no release date yet, but I’ll make sure to keep you all updated when I know. I have a feeling this one is going to be great.