Mark Wahlberg Is Completely Unrecognizable In The Upcoming Movie ‘Stu’

Mark Wahlberg looks completely unrecognizable in the movie “Stu.”

The Hollywood star has been open about needing to put on weight for the movie about a boxer turned priest, and fans now have a look at him on set.

In a pair of photos tweeted by @mavericksmovie, Wahlberg looks gigantic and is truly unrecognizable. Take a look at the photos below.

Ok so the first look at Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming “Stu” is *actually* worthy of the “x is unrecognizable* headlines. Damn. pic.twitter.com/Hsdg1y8kO2 — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) May 22, 2021

Once Wahlberg gave us the first preview of his weight gain, I think we knew he was serious about packing on the pounds.

I’m just not sure anyone expected him to look this unrecognizable. He straight up looks like a different person.

If Walhberg sat down next to me at a bar while looking like that, there’s a zero percent chance I’d recognize him.

Given how much work Wahlberg has put into “Stu,” this movie better be awesome. There’s no release date yet, but I’ll make sure to keep you all updated when I know. I have a feeling this one is going to be great.