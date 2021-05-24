Rosary Carried By Mary Queen Of Scots During Her 16th-Century Execution Stolen In Castle Raid

Police in the U.K. are searching for thieves who stole a set of gold rosary beads that Mary Queen of Scots had carried to her execution in 1587, police announced Sunday.

Sussex Police said the rosary beads were stolen Friday night, when thieves set off an alarm after breaking into a window at Arundel Castle in West Sussex, located roughly 65 miles southwest of London.

The rosary was among other items stolen during the raid, including coronation cups given by Mary to the Earl Marshal and other gold and silver items valuing more than £1 million, or $1.4 million total, according to the Guardian. The items were stolen from display cabinets only days after the castle reopened to the public, according to the BBC.

“The stolen items have significant monetary value, but as unique artefacts of the Duke of Norfolk’s collection have immeasurably greater and priceless historical importance,” a spokesperson at the castle said, according to police. “We therefore urge anyone with information to come forward to the police to assist them in returning these treasures back where they belong.”

The Arundel Castle was home to the Dukes of Norfolk and their ancestors for 850 years, according to the Guardian.

Police say a car found abandoned and on fire nearby the castle is linked to the incident, according to the BBC.

Professor of criminology at the University of Brighton Peter Squires told the BBC that stolen artifacts can often end up on the dark web, where they’re bid on by dealers. (RELATED: Police Recover 500-Year-Old Stolen Leonardo Da Vinci Painting Of Jesus In Italy)

“Gold of course may just be melted down, which massively reduces its value, so to find someone who wants the items rather than just the bullion value is the thieves’ objective here,” he told the BBC.

Mary Queen of Scots was born in 1542. Later in her life, she fled to England, where she was seen as a Roman Catholic threat to the English Throne and was executed after being found guilty of treason for plotting against Queen Elizabeth I, according to Historic UK.

Police are asking visitors of the castle on Friday who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to contact them.

“If you are offered or hear of anyone offering for sale any of the items stolen, we would also like to hear from you,” police said, according to the statement.