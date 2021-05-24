Paramount Network Is Running A ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon For Memorial Day Weekend

Paramount Network is giving “Yellowstone” fans a complete marathon this weekend.

Starting Saturday at noon EST, the network will have a “Yellowstone” marathon for millions of fans to watch for Memorial Day weekend. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

That’s right, folks. Every “Yellowstone” episode is coming your way starting Saturday.

This is the exact kind of energy we need carrying us into the summer months. With “Yellowstone” season four hopefully coming out at some point in the near future, a complete marathon is a genius way to grease up the track.

From the start of season one through the end of season three, “Yellowstone” keeps you on your toes at all times.

With this marathon starting Saturday, it really has me juiced up for the start of season four. Speaking of which, where the hell is the trailer?

I’ve been begging for a “Yellowstone” season four trailer, and we have nothing right now. Hopefully, that changes in the coming days.

No matter what, I’m super pumped for new episodes when they get here. “Yellowstone” is the best show on TV, and I encourage you all to watch!

If you’ve never seen an episode before, then Saturday is a great time to start. Just do it!